Women's Day 2023: Top 10 actresses who define beauty with brains with their successful businesses

As Women's Day is today let us take a look at actresses who have made a venture in to businesses and have been successful.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 08, 2023

Sushmita Sen

Reportedly she has a jewellery line in Dubai and also an event management company named Tantra.

Twinkle Khanna

She has an interior designing firm named The White Window and has also designed many Bollywood stars homes.

Shilpa Shetty

She has a chain of spas, salons and also has a restaurant in Bandra named Bastian.

Deepika Padukone

She has a website from where people can buy her clothes, All About You clothing brand, foundation- Live, Love, Laugh and 82°E her newly launched self-care brand.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actress has her own production house called Purple Pebble Pictures since a pretty long time.

Katrina Kaif

Her label Kay Beauty is for all skin tones and age groups and is a community for women.

Anushka Sharma

She has her own production house named Clean Slate Films with her brother and also has her own clothing brand named Nush on Myntra.

Alia Bhatt

She has her own clothing brand named Ed-a-Mamma. It is a sustainable clothing brand for children.

Malaika Arora

She has her own yoga studio named Diva Yoga.

Preity Zinta

She is the owner of King’s XI Punjab and has been into many business ventures.

