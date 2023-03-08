Women's Day 2023: Top 10 actresses who define beauty with brains with their successful businesses

As Women's Day is today let us take a look at actresses who have made a venture in to businesses and have been successful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023
Reportedly she has a jewellery line in Dubai and also an event management company named Tantra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has an interior designing firm named The White Window and has also designed many Bollywood stars homes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a chain of spas, salons and also has a restaurant in Bandra named Bastian.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has a website from where people can buy her clothes, All About You clothing brand, foundation- Live, Love, Laugh and 82°E her newly launched self-care brand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has her own production house called Purple Pebble Pictures since a pretty long time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her label Kay Beauty is for all skin tones and age groups and is a community for women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has her own production house named Clean Slate Films with her brother and also has her own clothing brand named Nush on Myntra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has her own clothing brand named Ed-a-Mamma. It is a sustainable clothing brand for children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has her own yoga studio named Diva Yoga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is the owner of King’s XI Punjab and has been into many business ventures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!