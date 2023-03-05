Women's Day 2023: Top 10 Film and TV actresses who rule hearts despite not meeting the popular 'beauty standards'

Take a look at actresses who won millions of hearts and broke beauty standards

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2023

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is a gorgeous dusky beauty

Kajol

Kajol didn’t meet the beauty standards when appeared in several films during the 90s

Vidya Balan

Who cares about size zero? Vidya Balan ruled the industry with her talent

Swara Bhasker

She is a gorgeous actress despite not meeting beauty standards

Chitrangada Singh

She is undoubtedly a sexy dusky actress

Bipasha Basu

Do you remember the actress was known as black beauty?

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha was fat when made her debut Dabangg with Salman Khan

Nia Sharma

Being a dusky and dark-skin-toned actress she was titled the sexiest Asian star

Mouni Roy

Roy entered the tv industry with a dark skin tone yet she got famous for her talent and acting skills

Vahbiz Dorabjee

She proved that size doesn’t matter

Thanks For Reading!

