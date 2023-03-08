Women's Day 2023: Top 10 films and series that highlighted society's evils against women

We have made a compilation of some of the best women centric dramas and showes which will shaken you up completely.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 08, 2023

Mother India

It is one of the top women oriented movie which shows a ladies inner strength.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandni Bar

Tabu played a sex worker who has to give her kids a good life and keep them away from prostitution.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No One Killed Jessica

Rani Mukerji played a journalist who smokes, does yoga and speaks without thinking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Dirty Picture

Vidya essayed the role of Silk Smitha and managed to deliver, "Entertainment, entertainment, entertainment".

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahaani

She is shown as a seven-month-old pregnant lady who is in search of her husband who is missing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Geeli Pucchi

Geeli Pucchi shows how women in India are treated irrespective of the caste.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bombay Begums

How strong women like Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, and Plabita Borthakur maintain position in Mumbai's patriarchal society is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarya

Sushmita Sen as Aarya is a fit mom who comes into the limelight of her families shady business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime

The backdrop of the show was Nirbhaya Delhi gang rape case. It had Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Girls Hostel – Season 1 and 2

Four girls become friends after joining SVM Dental College Girls hostel and focuses on serious issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Women's Day 2023: Top 10 actresses who define beauty with brains with their successful businesses

 

 Find Out More