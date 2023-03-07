Women's Day 2023: Top 10 web series on OTT with powerful female characters

There are many female centric movies that celebrate the power and strength of a woman. Here, watch these movies on OTT on Women's Day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2023
The movie is based on Calling Sehmat which is on the Indian spy Sehmat essayed by Alia Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan is shown as a pregnant lady finding her husband. The movie celebrates the strength of a woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is based on the life of Mary Kom and shows the struggle she had faced in her life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh's dialogue from the movie, "No means mo" and when a woman means it she means it is powerful.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is based on Phoolan Devi, Indian bandit and is sparking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor essayed the role of an Indian Air Force commander and a helicopter pilot in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This comedy drama film had Kriti Sanon and has been praised for the role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was a slap on patriarchy and showed abuse in relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi is shown playing the role of a housewife named Shashi. She is looked down upon as she cannot speak English.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji's performance was loved as a police officer, a foster mom and a family oriented woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!