Women's Day 2024: Top 10 actresses who are successful entrepreneurs
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Deepika Padukone started her own skincare brand called 82E.
Twinkle Khanna is a savage author.
Katrina Kaif started her own makeup brand Kay Beauty.
Anushka Sharma has ventured into fashion with her brand NUSH.
Alia Bhatt has a range of trendy kidswear and maternity fashion named Ed-a-Mamma.
Kriti Sanon launched her skincare brand Hyphen in 2023.
Shilpa Shetty owns a luxury restaurant Bastian.
Richa Chadha is the co-founder of Pushing Buttons Studio with her husband Ali Fazal.
Priyanka Chopra luxury restaurant launched her haircare brand, Anamoly in 2021.
Juhi Chawla is the co-founder of Meer Foundation.
