Women's Day 2024: Top 10 actresses who smash stereotype with powerful characters
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Lisa Cartwright has been voiced by Masaba Gupta, who play the role of robust female characters in Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangubai voiced by Radhika Apte is the female don.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prajakta Koli gave her voice to Ash, who is Hawkeye’s estranged daughter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrita Sabharwal played by Taapsee Pannu in Thappad.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sehmat Khan Syed played by Alia Bhatt in Raazi is a fearless force of courage and sacrifice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zarah Kaul voiced by Kubbra Sait in Aakhri Sawaal: Interviews Before Execution.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaishali Singh played by Bhumi Pednekar in Bhakshak is a fearless investigative journalist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jenabai voiced by Kalki Koechlin is the strong and resilient Mafia Queen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Helen Black voiced by Kareena Kapoor Khan is a powerful woman bestowed with the power to save the universe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavya Kulkarni voiced by Mithila Palkar is a strong and determined girl.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Here's how much Bollywood celebs charge to attend and perform at Big Indian weddings
Find Out More