Women's Day 2024: Top 10 actresses who smash stereotype with powerful characters

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Lisa Cartwright has been voiced by Masaba Gupta, who play the role of robust female characters in Marvel's Wastelanders: Black Widow.

Gangubai voiced by Radhika Apte is the female don.

Prajakta Koli gave her voice to Ash, who is Hawkeye’s estranged daughter.

Amrita Sabharwal played by Taapsee Pannu in Thappad.

Sehmat Khan Syed played by Alia Bhatt in Raazi is a fearless force of courage and sacrifice.

Zarah Kaul voiced by Kubbra Sait in Aakhri Sawaal: Interviews Before Execution.

Vaishali Singh played by Bhumi Pednekar in Bhakshak is a fearless investigative journalist.

Jenabai voiced by Kalki Koechlin is the strong and resilient Mafia Queen.

Helen Black voiced by Kareena Kapoor Khan is a powerful woman bestowed with the power to save the universe.

Kavya Kulkarni voiced by Mithila Palkar is a strong and determined girl.

