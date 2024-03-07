Women's Day 2024: Top 10 Bollywood actresses who are dominating regional cinema

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

Taapsee Pannu has been part of both Hindi and South cinema.

Disha Patani made her debut in Loafer - a Telugu action film.

Pooja Hegde has conquered the regional cinema with her powerful roles.

Wamiqa Gabbi is a treat to watch for all her fans.

Rakul Preet Singh has been part of films like NTR: Kathanayakudu, Dev and more.

Nayanthara has come a long way since her debut.

Rashmika Mandana has become a household name with her role in Pushpa.

Saiyami Kher has a mix of both South and Bollywood.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has grown over the years as an actress and how!

Kriti Kharbanda has did a lot of regional films before her Bollywood debut.

