Women's Day 2024: Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji and more actresses who portrayed strong characters

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

Vidya Balan has challenged the societal norms and is known for breaking stereotypes.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most versatile and talented actresses.

Alia Bhatt has always managed to turn heads with her roles.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for playing strong female characters throughout her career.

Rani Mukerji is known for her roles in Mardaani, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and more films.

Kiara Advani has time and again proven her ability of portraying in-depth roles.

Radhika Madan has made her mark in the industry with her powerful roles.

Sanya Malhotra is known for her breakthrough performances in films.

Kangana Ranaut is known for her powerpack performances in films.

Vidya Balan has portrayed a wide range of strong characters in films such as Kahaani, The Dirty Picture and more.

