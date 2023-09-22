Wonder Woman Gal Gadot wants to work in an Indian film?

Gal Gadot expresses her interest to travel India and work in moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Gal Godot is a renowned Israeli actress popularly known as Wonder Woman.
The actress recently collaborated with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt for Heart of Stone.
In an interview for a magazine, Gal Gadot expressed her interest in working in Indian movies and visiting the country.
Gal says there are similarities between India and Israel and finds Indian movies super entertaining.
After watching a Bollywood movie that displayed an exotic location Goa, Gal Gadot is manifesting a visit to India.
On being asked what would she choose between working in India or visiting she said, "How about being greedy and asking for both?"
Gal Gadot says "I will have to look as pretty as your (Bollywood) leading actresses" and is willing to learn Bollywood dance.
She wants to explore Indian spirituality and ancient traditions.
She also mentioned that she loves South Indian food.
Gal Gadot says she will have to devote at least a month to traveling in India and another for auditioning.
