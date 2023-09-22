Wonder Woman Gal Gadot wants to work in an Indian film?

Gal Gadot expresses her interest to travel India and work in movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Gal Gadot

Gal Godot is a renowned Israeli actress popularly known as Wonder Woman.

Heart of Stone

The actress recently collaborated with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt for Heart of Stone.

Gal Gadot’s desire to work in Indian Cinema

In an interview for a magazine, Gal Gadot expressed her interest in working in Indian movies and visiting the country.

Draws similarities in India and Israel

Gal says there are similarities between India and Israel and finds Indian movies super entertaining.

Manifesting a trip to India

After watching a Bollywood movie that displayed an exotic location Goa, Gal Gadot is manifesting a visit to India.

Interested to visit and work in India

On being asked what would she choose between working in India or visiting she said, “How about being greedy and asking for both?”

Willing to learn Bollywood style

Gal Gadot says “I will have to look as pretty as your (Bollywood) leading actresses” and is willing to learn Bollywood dance.

Explore India

She wants to explore Indian spirituality and ancient traditions.

Loves Indian food

She also mentioned that she loves South Indian food.

Travel and Audition

Gal Gadot says she will have to devote at least a month to traveling in India and another for auditioning.

