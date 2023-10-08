World Cup 2023: MS Dhoni, and other Top 10 movies to watch on OTT for all cricket fans

From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Lagaan, a look at the top 10 movies for all cricket fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Aamir Khan's Lagaan is the all time favourite of the audience. It truly celebrates cricket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh's 83 talks about the 1983 world cup win.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is another hit and it celebrates India's most loved captain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant's Kai Po Che was also based on cricket and is perfect for cricket lovers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan Hashmi's Azhar is base on the life of former Indian Cricket Captain Mohammad Azharuddin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chain Khuli Ki Main Kulii is about Karan and his love for Kapil Dev.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Bole Hadipaa is about a girl Veera who wants to play cricket but the game was earlier not for women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Iqbal is about a deaf and dumb boy Iqbal who is an aspiring cricketer and wants to be part of the National Cricket Team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jannat shows the dark side. It is about gambling in cricket.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a documentary film on the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
