World Cup 2023: MS Dhoni, and other Top 10 movies to watch on OTT for all cricket fans

From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Lagaan, a look at the top 10 movies for all cricket fans.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Lagaan

Aamir Khan's Lagaan is the all time favourite of the audience. It truly celebrates cricket.

83

Ranveer Singh's 83 talks about the 1983 world cup win.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is another hit and it celebrates India's most loved captain.

Kai Po Che

Sushant's Kai Po Che was also based on cricket and is perfect for cricket lovers.

Azhar

Emraan Hashmi's Azhar is base on the life of former Indian Cricket Captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Chain Khuli Ki Main Kulii

Chain Khuli Ki Main Kulii is about Karan and his love for Kapil Dev.

Dil Bole Hadipaa

Dil Bole Hadipaa is about a girl Veera who wants to play cricket but the game was earlier not for women.

Iqbal

Iqbal is about a deaf and dumb boy Iqbal who is an aspiring cricketer and wants to be part of the National Cricket Team.

Jannat

Jannat shows the dark side. It is about gambling in cricket.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a documentary film on the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar.

