World Cup 2023: Ranbir Kapoor to star in Virat Kohli's biopic?
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 17, 2023
Right now, Indian cricket players are the talk of the town. The entire nation is filled with enthusiasm.
In the semi-final encounter at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs to make it to the World Cup final.
The fans were won over by Virat Kohli's incredible record-breaking innings. Several Bollywood celebrities were present to witness this match at the same time.
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted here at this time, promoting his movie Animal. According to Ranbir Kapoor, his favorite cricketer is Rohit Sharma.
The biopic on Virat Kohli has garnered special interest from Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.
The animal actor responded quite beautifully when asked if he would be interested in doing a biopic on Virat Kohli.
He said that Virat Kohli himself is so handsome that if ever his biopic is made, he should play his own role. Virat is much smarter than many Bollywood actors.
Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor and his upcoming movie Animal, it will hit theaters on December 1.
