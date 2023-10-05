World Cup 2023: Top 10 Bollywood celebrities who are die-hard cricket fans

Here is the list of Bollywood superstars who love cricket just like us.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
King Khan of Bollywood loves cricket and also owns an IPL cricket team, the Kolkata Night Riders.
Katrina loves a good match of cricket. Interestingly, her husband Vicky Kaushal loves the sport too and plays it well.
Apart from her thumkas, Shilpa Shetty is also known for her love for cricket. She has also been the woman behind the IPL team Rajasthan Royals.
Juhi loves to play and watch cricket, and she is also the co-owner of the KKR team along with Shah Rukh Khan.
Sohail Khan is very passionate about cricket. He is often seen playing the game with his friends from the industry.
Not may know this but Salman Khan has always been a cricket fan. Though he doesn't play the game much, but he enjoys watching it with fans and family.
Abhishekh Bachchan is a big fan of cricket. He took to the game due to his father Amitabh Bachchan who is equally obsessed.
Mithun Da, the rockstar of Bollywood as well as Bengali Dada, is also a cricket fan and promotes the young talent of India through his initiatives.
Boney Kapoor is also a big cricket fan; he had been a regular at matches with late wife Sridevi, and also owns Bengal Tigers team.
Preity Zinta's love for cricket is well known, she has been the woman behind the IPL team King XI Punjab.
With the World Cup 2023 matches kickstarting today in India, we can expect stars cheering for their favourite cricketers from the stands too in the coming days.
