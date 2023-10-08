World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and other Indian cricketers WAGS who would be cheering for the team

The World Cup 2023 fever is back, and here's the strongest support of cricketers: their wives and girlfriends, who will cheer for them this season.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli’s better half, Anushka Sharma, is always there for him.

Anushka Sharma is expecting a second baby

But it seems like this year, the actress may not appear on the stands to cheer for Virat amid pregnancy rumours.

Anushka's constant support

When she is not at the stands, she supports Virat and others through her social media.

Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Shetty’s wife is like a rock for him, strong and steady.

Natasha Stankovic

The love of Hardik Pandya's life and Bollywood diva is the cricketer's best cheerleader.

Devisha Shetty

Surya Kumar Yadav's wife will also be present for him as his biggest moral support.

Aditi Hundia

Ishan Kishan's ladylove, Aditi Hundia, often extends her support to him through social media.

Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul's good luck charm and Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty will be very much expected at the World Cup 2023.

Mittali Parulkar

Shardul Thakur's ladylove, Mittali Parulkar, is the cricketer's best cheerleader.

Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana, is one of the biggest supporters in the fast bowler's life.

Raviba Jadeja

Raviba and Ravindra Jadeja got married in 2016, and her simplicity and respect for the cricketer won hearts.

