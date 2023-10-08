World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and other Indian cricketers WAGS who would be cheering for the team

The World Cup 2023 fever is back, and here's the strongest support of cricketers: their wives and girlfriends, who will cheer for them this season.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Virat Kohli’s better half, Anushka Sharma, is always there for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But it seems like this year, the actress may not appear on the stands to cheer for Virat amid pregnancy rumours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When she is not at the stands, she supports Virat and others through her social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty’s wife is like a rock for him, strong and steady.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The love of Hardik Pandya's life and Bollywood diva is the cricketer's best cheerleader.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Surya Kumar Yadav's wife will also be present for him as his biggest moral support.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishan Kishan's ladylove, Aditi Hundia, often extends her support to him through social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KL Rahul's good luck charm and Bollywood diva Athiya Shetty will be very much expected at the World Cup 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shardul Thakur's ladylove, Mittali Parulkar, is the cricketer's best cheerleader.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana, is one of the biggest supporters in the fast bowler's life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raviba and Ravindra Jadeja got married in 2016, and her simplicity and respect for the cricketer won hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!