World Cup 2023: Why is Hania Aamir being called Pakistan's Anushka Sharma?

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress and a social media influencer.

She has been a part of shows like Titli, Mere Humsafar and more.

Currently she is in the news and is being connected with World Cup 2023.

Rumours are being spread that she is dating Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam.

Babar Azam is the captain of Pakistan's National Cricket team.

Fans are speculating the same as they have spoken about each other on a few occasions.

A fan edit of them being together has gone viral on social media.

As reported by DNA India, a deepfake video superimposing Hania and Babar's faces on a video of Anushka and Virat has also hit the internet.

As we all know, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is married to former Captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli.

Netizens are reacting to the video and a comment read, "Only Hania can give competition to Anushka."

On the other hand, Anushka and Virat's fans have a drastic reaction to these comments.

