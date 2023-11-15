World Cup 2023: Why is Hania Aamir being called Pakistan's Anushka Sharma?
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 15, 2023
Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress and a social media influencer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A comment on it read, "Only Hania can give competition to Anushka."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has been a part of shows like Titli, Mere Humsafar and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Currently she is in the news and is being connected with World Cup 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rumours are being spread that she is dating Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Babar Azam is the captain of Pakistan's National Cricket team.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are speculating the same as they have spoken about each other on a few occasions.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fan edit of them being together has gone viral on social media.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As reported by DNA India, a deepfake video superimposing Hania and Babar's faces on a video of Anushka and Virat has also hit the internet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As we all know, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is married to former Captain of Indian cricket team Virat Kohli.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens are reacting to the video and a comment read, "Only Hania can give competition to Anushka."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the other hand, Anushka and Virat's fans have a drastic reaction to these comments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 tallest actors of Bollywood, know their height
Find Out More