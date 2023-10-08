World Cup, India vs Australia: Check stunning WAGS of Aussie cricketers

Here's a look at stunning pictures of Australia cricketers' partners.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

David Warner

One of the most celebrated cricketers of Australia is David Warner. He is married to Candice Warner. They have three kids.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian cricketer recently tied the knot Vini Raman.

Steve Smith

Cricketer Steve Smith and Dani Willis married in 2018. He often shares adorable pictures with his wifey dearest.

Sean Abbott

Just last year, Sean Abbott got hitched to his girlfriend Brier Neil. It was his 'special day'.

Cameron Green

The tall and handsome, Cameron Green, is in a committed relationship with girlfriend Emily Redwood.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa married his girlfriend in 2021 and they have a son together.

Marnus Labuschagne

The Australian cricketer is married to Rebekah. They exchanged wedding vows in 2017.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins and Becky Boston had been dating for a long time and finally in 2022, they took the plunge.

Alex Carey

Alex Carey's wife Eloise and kids are often seen in the stands cheering for him.

Mitch Marsh

He recently joined the married club as he tied the knot with Greta Mack.

Mitchell Stark

He is married to Alyssa Healy. She is also a cricketer and plays for Australian Nation Women's Team.

Travis Head

Travis Head is married to Jessica Davies. They dated for quite a few years before getting married.

