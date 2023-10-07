World Cup 2023: Top 10 stunning WAGs of Pakistani cricketers who will make you say Mashallah

World Cup 2023: Take a look at the Top 10 stunning WAGs of Pakistani cricketers who can give actresses a run for their money with their good looks

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Haris Rauf

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf is married to his childhood sweetheart Muzna Masood Malik

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim is hitched to Sannia Ashfaq. He is not in the squad though

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Usama Mir

He is married to Rabia Mir and is a devoted husband

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohammad Nawaz

He is married to Izdihaar, a radiologist from South Africa. She is from the Middle East

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Babar Azam

He is supposed to be dating Nadia, the niece of umpire Aleem Dar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan tied the knot with Mallika, the daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hassan Ali

Hassan Ali is married to Samyah Khan, an aeronautical engineer from India

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir is wedded to the stunning Narjis Samir

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi tied the knot with Ansha, the daughter of Shahid Afridi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Ali Agha

He is wedded to Ayesha Agha. They have a baby boy

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and other celeb couples who are very possessive about their kids

 

 Find Out More