World Environment Day: Celebs who are eco warriors

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who are eco-warriors and strict environmentalists.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff is a true environmentalist. He urges people to plant trees and give saplings as gifts.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar launched a sustainability campaign named Climate Warriors.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza often advocates environmentalism. She is also UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon is an activist for environment conservation. She is a part of the Earth Brigade Foundation which focuses on wildlife sanctuaries.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a campaign ambassador for Greenathon. She supported a drive to clean plastic waste on the banks of the Yamuna River in Agra.

John Abraham

John Abraham supports a campaign that provides solar energy to rural areas. He is also a part of PETA.

Nandita Das

Nandita Das is a huge supporter of rainwater harvesting. She raises awareness for water pollution and advocates for saving water.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan has been honored with Green Globe award for his remarkable measures in fighting the climate change.

Gul Panag

Gul Panag promotes natural energy resources. He has her own foundation Gul 4 Change which works on water disposal.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan partnered with the organization Global Cool and raised awareness for climate change.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan launched Paani foundation to help rural areas with draught problem.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn set up a solar plant in Gujarat.

