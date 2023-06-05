World Environment Day: Celebs who are eco warriors

Here is a list of Bollywood celebs who are eco-warriors and strict environmentalists.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 05, 2023
Jackie Shroff is a true environmentalist. He urges people to plant trees and give saplings as gifts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi Pednekar launched a sustainability campaign named Climate Warriors.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza often advocates environmentalism. She is also UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon is an activist for environment conservation. She is a part of the Earth Brigade Foundation which focuses on wildlife sanctuaries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a campaign ambassador for Greenathon. She supported a drive to clean plastic waste on the banks of the Yamuna River in Agra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham supports a campaign that provides solar energy to rural areas. He is also a part of PETA.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nandita Das is a huge supporter of rainwater harvesting. She raises awareness for water pollution and advocates for saving water.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan has been honored with Green Globe award for his remarkable measures in fighting the climate change.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gul Panag promotes natural energy resources. He has her own foundation Gul 4 Change which works on water disposal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan partnered with the organization Global Cool and raised awareness for climate change.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan launched Paani foundation to help rural areas with draught problem.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn set up a solar plant in Gujarat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
