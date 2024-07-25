World IVF Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and more stars who have children through IVF

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan opted for IVF to welcome their third child - AbRam.

Isha Ambani has been quite open opting for IVF to welcome her twins.

Farah Khan and Sirish Kunder opted for IVF when she was in her early 40s and welcomed triplets.

After suffering from a few miscarriages, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan opted for IVF to welcome son Azad.

Karan Johar is now father to twins - Yash and Roohi. He opted for IVF surrogacy to embrace parenthood.

Tusshar Kapoor became the 'Bachelor Dad' as he welcomed son Lakshya through IVF and surrogacy.

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have twin sons through IVF and surrogacy and they have also adopted a daughter named Nisha.

Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti are also on this list. They have a daughter named Aadhya.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's first baby is born through IVF. The actress has often opened up on her struggle.

Sohail Khan and Seema reportedly opted for IVF and surrogacy for their second son.

