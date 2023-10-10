World Mental Health Day: Shaheen Bhatt reveals how Alia Bhatt and family helped her deal with depression and negativity

Alia Bhatt's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt has always been vocal about mental health issues. Here's how she coped with it with...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
In a heartfelt post, Shaheen talked about suffering from depression since the age of 13.
In I Have Never Been (Un) Happier, Shaheen shared some of the most heartfelt details of dealing with depression.
In her recent interview, though still a taboo subject, Shaheen says one needs the leap of faith to stir a conversation.
The author encourages people to find one person with whom they can share their deepest insecurities and talk about mental health issues.
Shaheen has credited her family to be her support system including Alia Bhatt. Shaheen considers them her strongest support system.
Shaheen shares her family gives her space and loves her unconditionally. They don't even judge her. She feels loved and accepted.
For the young author, her family is her home, Shaheen gushed while in conversation with First Post.
Shaheen reveals she has lost count of the messages she has received ever since she opened up about her battle with mental health issues.
Shaheen shares that asking people to not think negatively or not to overthink does not help at all.
When negative thoughts come to mind, Shaheen advises to pay attention to them as they are saying something.
Shaheen has stopped giving importance to the trolls calling out depression as a publicity stunt. She values conversations more than noise.
