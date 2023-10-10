World Mental Health Day: Shaheen Bhatt reveals how Alia Bhatt and family helped her deal with depression and negativity

Alia Bhatt's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt has always been vocal about mental health issues. Here's how she coped with it with...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Shaheen's mental health issues 

In a heartfelt post, Shaheen talked about suffering from depression since the age of 13. 

A book, a conversation

In I Have Never Been (Un) Happier, Shaheen shared some of the most heartfelt details of dealing with depression. 

Needs courage 

In her recent interview, though still a taboo subject, Shaheen says one needs the leap of faith to stir a conversation. 

Push the fear 

The author encourages people to find one person with whom they can share their deepest insecurities and talk about mental health issues.

How Alia helped 

Shaheen has credited her family to be her support system including Alia Bhatt. Shaheen considers them her strongest support system. 

Shaheen's family 

Shaheen shares her family gives her space and loves her unconditionally. They don't even judge her. She feels loved and accepted. 

Shaheen's Home

For the young author, her family is her home, Shaheen gushed while in conversation with First Post. 

Not Alone 

Shaheen reveals she has lost count of the messages she has received ever since she opened up about her battle with mental health issues. 

Shaheen shares that asking people to not think negatively or not to overthink does not help at all. 

Pay attention 

When negative thoughts come to mind, Shaheen advises to pay attention to them as they are saying something. 

Negative noise 

Shaheen has stopped giving importance to the trolls calling out depression as a publicity stunt. She values conversations more than noise.  

