World Mental Health Day: Top 10 celebs who opened up about their battles with depression and anxiety 

On World Mental Health Day today, here's looking at the list of celebs who opened up on mental health issues and stirred up a conversation.
The singer and rapper battled major depression and alcoholism and had to take a sabbatical from work.
The Fighter star aims to normalise conversations around depression. The actor feels mental health issues should not be stigmatized.
The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress has been battling anxiety for years. She once shared a post on it saying, 'You need to embrace anxiety and approach it with lots of love.'
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen has been battling depression since the age of 13. She revealed about the same in her book, I Have Never Been (Un)Happier.
Deepika has opened up on her battle with depression for a long long time. The actress thanks her family for helping her deal with it.
The actress aims to reduce the stigma around mental health issues and has founded Live, Love, Laugh Foundation for the same.
The Bollywood actress feels one needs to do a mental health check-up regularly as one might not know how much they are holding up.
The filmmaker has battled anxiety and depression for years. Karan was very depressed when his father passed away and felt uncertain about his future.
Popular Bollywood beauty opened up on battling anxiety. She shared about it on X (formerly Twitter) years ago.
Anushka shares that there is nothing to be ashamed of. The actress also revealed having cases of depression in her family.
Brad shared that he battled with depression years ago. However, he sees it as a great education.
Ryan was brought up in a household where mental health issues weren't discussed. The father of three encourages the same at his home.
When in her teens, Jolie suffered from depression. It was mainly because of the unhealthy neighbourhood she lived in.
Ira Khan has been vocal about her battle with depression since her parents' separation. She has been encouraging others to seek help.
