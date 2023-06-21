Top 10 stars who can sing
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Priyanka Chopra is an international rockstar, singer who has sung for Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Doh, and many movies.
Parineeti Chopra's voice in Meri Pyaari Bindu was just enchanting.
Amitabh Bachchan got fame as a playback singer for the song Rang Barse in Silsila.
Farhan Akhtar stole our hearts with ‘Senorita’ from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
Aamir Khan sang a massive hit song called 'Aati Kya Khandala'.
Shraddha Kapoor surprised all with Gaaliyaan from Ek Villain.
Madhuri Dixit has a melodious voice.
Alia Bhatt made her singing debut with Highway.
Sonakshi Sinha made her singing debut with Tevar.
Salman Khan's voice in Hangover from Kick was amazing.
