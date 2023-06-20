TOP 15 best Arijit songs on World Music Day
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023
Phir Aur Kya Chahiye is a smooth ballad from Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
Ranbir Kapoor's pain was brought very well in O Bedardeya from Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Aayat is the perfect romantic song with the theme of devotion in love.
Ilahi is the best representational song for youth.
You might have not heard Heeriye from Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann starrer Happy Harrdy Aur Heer.
Tera Yaar Hoon Main is perfect for BFFs.
Arijit's most sensuous number could be Jiya from Gunday.
Kalank is a tragic love ballad. The lyrics and the flow will move you deeply.
Judaai will tug at your heartstrings when all goes wrong in life.
Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le is all about embracing life and celebrating irrespective of hardships.
Ae Watan is the best patriotic number you'll hear of late.
First Class is about seeing the positives in everything in life.
Khulke Jeene Ka song from Dil Bechara is about how to live life.
Dance Ka Bhoot is all about loving dance.
The Break-up song teaches us to move on from toxic ex, what do you think?
