World No Tobacco Day: Bollywood celebs who quit smoking

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was a chain smoker, but he quit for betterment, and today he is the fittest actor at his age.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor started smoking at the age of 15, but in the sets of Barfi, against Anurag Basu's resistance, he quit.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal left smoking for his son Arik in Lockdown.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was forced to stop smoking by his wife, Mira Rajput, and today he is thankful for her.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, too, quit smoking after getting his life back on track.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan too indulged in smoking, but he left it years ago and is living up to his super hero image.

Konkana Sen Sharma

Konkana Sen Sharma quit smoking during pregnancy, and that made her leave it forever.

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan has come a long way to revive his health; he has not only quit smoking but every other bad habit.

Purab Kohli

Purab Kohli quit smoking after the birth of his first child.

Ajay Devgn

There was a time when Ajay Devgn was a chain smoker too, but he quit.

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi was also a habitual smoker but left it.

