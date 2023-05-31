World No Tobacco Day: Bollywood celebs who quit smoking

World No Tobacco Day: Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs who quit smoking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Hrithik Roshan to Shahid Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs who quit smoking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan was a chain smoker, but he quit for betterment, and today he is the fittest actor at his age.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor started smoking at the age of 15, but in the sets of Barfi, against Anurag Basu's resistance, he quit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Rampal left smoking for his son Arik in Lockdown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor was forced to stop smoking by his wife, Mira Rajput, and today he is thankful for her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan, too, quit smoking after getting his life back on track.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan too indulged in smoking, but he left it years ago and is living up to his super hero image.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Konkana Sen Sharma quit smoking during pregnancy, and that made her leave it forever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fardeen Khan has come a long way to revive his health; he has not only quit smoking but every other bad habit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Purab Kohli quit smoking after the birth of his first child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There was a time when Ajay Devgn was a chain smoker too, but he quit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi was also a habitual smoker but left it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!