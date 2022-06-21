World Yoga Day

Here's looking at Bollywood divas who swear by yoga to stay fit.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt regularly practices yoga to stay fit and trim.

Source: Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan credits yoga for her awesome transformation.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has always motivated everyone to take up yoga.

Source: Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is the biggest yogini of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan promoted power yoga with full gutso.

Source: Bollywood

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu never misses a session of yoga.

Source: Bollywood

Dia Mirza

The RHTDM actress finds calm and peace in yoga.

Source: Bollywood

