9 Lowest Rated Bollywood Films of all time, 5th is Shah Rukh Khan’s..
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2025
Himmatwala: A remake of the 80s classic film Himmatwala featured Ajay Devgan saw a slopish writing as well as negative box office reception
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humshakals: The Sajid NadiadWala directed doppelganger comedy, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tamnna Bhatia and Ritesh Deshmukh was an ultimate flop
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jani Dushman: Starring multiple actors like Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi, this movie didn’t work well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Race 3: While featuring actors like Salman Khan and Bobby Deol, this movie saw success at box office but is widely criticized for its direction and writing
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zero: Despite being a multi-starrer film and having legendary actors like Zishan AYub, this Shah Rukh Khan starrer just couldn’t grab the audience’s attention
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rascals: This 2011 dark comedy featuring Ajay Devgan and Sanjay Dutt crashed terribly at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Roy: The romance thriller featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Jacquline Fernandez faced a setback at the box office
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Legend of Drona: While featuring actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kay Kay Menon this 180 crore budget movie earned only 60 crores
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush: Ranking as the worst rated bollywood film this Prabhas starrer was said to be an adaptation of ‘The Ramayana’ received a lot of criticism
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
