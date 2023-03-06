Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and more on the list

From Shraddha Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar - Divas who failed to impress with their fashion picks.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar failed to impress with her all black look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's colourful satin dress received a thumbs down.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh can do better than this.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's short dress called for trolling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed's dress made using table cloth was not up to the mark.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary needs to upgrade her styling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's shimmer dress did not justice to her beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan's flowery dress was simply drab.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Entertainment News: Deepika Padukone trolled, Ranbir Kapoor RUBBISHES rumours about Alia Bhatt and more

 

 Find Out More