Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and more on the list

From Shraddha Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar - Divas who failed to impress with their fashion picks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023
Bhumi Pednekar failed to impress with her all black look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor's colourful satin dress received a thumbs down.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fatima Sana Shaikh can do better than this.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's short dress called for trolling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed's dress made using table cloth was not up to the mark.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary needs to upgrade her styling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Bachchan Nanda's shimmer dress did not justice to her beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sussanne Khan's flowery dress was simply drab.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!