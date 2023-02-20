Worst Dressed Celebs of the week: Urfi Javed, Kriti Sanon and more beauties’ fashion fails

From social media sensation Urfi Javed to Shehzada beauty Kriti Sanon and more, here’s a look at the B-town ladies who could have done better at styling this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023
The Heeramandi and Taj beauty opted for an abstract black-and-white look. The co-ord set came with a one-shouldered crop top. Aditi has done better.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The black-and-white look with the overlong sleeves is too much of OTT and drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya is one pretty actress, but the tasselled dress is putting off her charm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehzada beauty wore a slip dress for a party which looked too plain for the night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zoya’s blue silk blazer dress does little to alleviate her look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Heeramadi actress’ beauty has left everyone mesmerized countless times. However, this striped co-ord set is too blah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar actress is one gorgeous actress and amazing fashionista. However, this bodycon dress plus blazer combo is not impressive at all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal has impressed on the fashion front a lot of times but this once, the green pleated dress seems out of fashion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna is one pretty woman. But this silk suit look falls flat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi is known for her bold and bizarre outfits. She has impressed many, but this cut-out dress is too odd even for her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
