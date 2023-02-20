Worst Dressed Celebs of the week: Urfi Javed, Kriti Sanon and more beauties’ fashion fails

From social media sensation Urfi Javed to Shehzada beauty Kriti Sanon and more, here’s a look at the B-town ladies who could have done better at styling this week.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari

The Heeramandi and Taj beauty opted for an abstract black-and-white look. The co-ord set came with a one-shouldered crop top. Aditi has done better.  

Huma Qureshi

The black-and-white look with the overlong sleeves is too much of OTT and drama.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya is one pretty actress, but the tasselled dress is putting off her charm.

Kriti Sanon

Shehzada beauty wore a slip dress for a party which looked too plain for the night.

Zoya Akhtar

Zoya’s blue silk blazer dress does little to alleviate her look.

Manisha Koirala

The Heeramadi actress’ beauty has left everyone mesmerized countless times. However, this striped co-ord set is too blah.

Shraddha Kapoor

Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar actress is one gorgeous actress and amazing fashionista. However, this bodycon dress plus blazer combo is not impressive at all.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal has impressed on the fashion front a lot of times but this once, the green pleated dress seems out of fashion.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is one pretty woman. But this silk suit look falls flat.

Urfi Javed

Urfi is known for her bold and bizarre outfits. She has impressed many, but this cut-out dress is too odd even for her.

