Bollywood actresses who married directors and producers

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Rani Mukerji dated Aditya Chopra before marrying him in 2014.

Kalki Koechlin married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2011 but later separated.

Udita Goswami married director Mohit Suri back in 2013.

Sonali Bendre married filmmaker Goldie Behl, back in 2002.

Soni Razdan married filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in 1986. Their daughters are Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Shefali Shah first married Harsh Chhaya in 1997. After separation she married Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Late Sridevi had married producer Boney Kapoor.

Ramya Krishnan married director Krishna Vamsi.

Dipti Naval had married filmmaker Prakash Jha.

Yami Gautam married Uri director Aditya Dhar, in Himachal Pradesh.

