Yami Gautam starrer Article 370, Gangubai Kathiawadi and other women-led Bollywood films that set ticket windows on fire
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Yami Gautam led Article 370 has made Rs 30 crores plus so far
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangubai Kathiawadi made Rs 200 crores plus worldwide
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma raked in over Rs 300 crores globally
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A fun film, Veere Di Wedding made nearly Rs 140 crores at the box office
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani and Mardaani 2 were clean hits at the box office
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture was one of the biggest Bollywood hits delivered by a female star
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan's Kahaani and Kahaani 2 also got good returns for the producers
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also recovered its money by a decent margin
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut's Queen was a huge success making Rs 95 crores
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manikarnika too crossed the Rs-100 crores mark
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
