Yami Gautam starrer Article 370, Gangubai Kathiawadi and other women-led Bollywood films that set ticket windows on fire

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024

Yami Gautam led Article 370 has made Rs 30 crores plus so far

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gangubai Kathiawadi made Rs 200 crores plus worldwide

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma raked in over Rs 300 crores globally

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A fun film, Veere Di Wedding made nearly Rs 140 crores at the box office

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani and Mardaani 2 were clean hits at the box office

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture was one of the biggest Bollywood hits delivered by a female star

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan's Kahaani and Kahaani 2 also got good returns for the producers

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway also recovered its money by a decent margin

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut's Queen was a huge success making Rs 95 crores

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manikarnika too crossed the Rs-100 crores mark

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Bastar, top 9 movies that were called propaganda on Netflix, Zee5 and other OTT

 

 Find Out More