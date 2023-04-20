ChatGPT predicts Top 10 South stars who will rule box office for next 10 years

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023

ChatGPT predicts Pushpa star Allu Arjun will maintain his winning streak for next 10 years.

Prabhas is set to dominate for the next decade with movies like Salaar and Adipurush.

Mahesh Babu is predicted to continue his successful run in the coming years.

The National award winner Suriya will continue his success for next 10 years

Rashmika Mandanna is poised to rule box office for the next decade

KGF star Yash is predicted to have a success streak

Dulqueer Salmaan is expected to make a mark in the coming years.

ChatGPT predicts Thalapathy Vijay will rule the box office for a decade.

Pawan Kalyan is anticipated to make a mark again with upcoming movies Hari Hara Veera Mallu and more.

Nivin Pauly is also set to rule the box office.

