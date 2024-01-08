Yash birthday special: Top 8 best performances of the KGF star

Nishant

Jan 08, 2024

Yash is one of the most famous stars of the south and mainly works in Kannada films.

As the star turns 38 years old on January 8, we take a look at some of his best works.

Yash rose to fame with the action thriller movie KGF in which he played the lead role.

The second part of KGF performed even well and starrer Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist.

These two movies really made him a megastar and much loved celebrity in the country and the next part of the movie is also announced.

Yash made his debut with a romance drama movie, Jambada Hudugi in 2007.

Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari is another one of the famous titles of Yash, it was a romance action movie released in 2014.

Masterpiece released in 2015 was another action movie in which Yash played the role of a thug.

He was also a part of a rom-com movie called, Googly in which he starred alongside Kriti Kharbanda.

Santhu Straight Forward is an action romance movie where Yash can be seen playing the role of a middle class man.

Thanks For Reading!

