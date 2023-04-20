Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra's iconic love story
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2023
Yash Chopra was one of the greatest filmmakers in Bollywood.
Yash Chopra and Pamela’s love story is no less than a film.
Pamela Chopra first noticed Yash Chopra at a cricket event in Delhi.
They first met at Yash niece’s wedding sangeet.
At the sangeet ceremony Pamela sang a song and received a compliment from Yash Chopra. That’s when they first spoke to each other.
Their family had a common friend who played as cupid in their love story.
Romesh Sharma’s mother proposed Pamela as a right pair for Yash to his mother.
The couple had an awkward meeting set up by their parents which didn’t work for them.
They met again and Pamela saw a different side of Yash Chopra.
Both started liking each other and informed their families about their interest.
So this is how Yash Chopra and Pamela Chopra’s love story lived up to marriage.
They had a successful marriage. Unfortunately, Pamela Chopra passed away today after Yash died in 2012.
