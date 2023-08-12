Yash, Mahesh Babu and more Top 10 South Indian celebs who turned down Bollywood movies

South Indian celebs who rejected offers from BollywoodSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna who is now a star in Bollywood as well rejected Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan was initially offered to Allu Arjun but he didn’t accept it and also rejected Ranveer Singh’s 83.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Nayanthara refused a special song in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KGF star Yash was offered Saif Ali Khan’s role in Laal Kaptaan but he declined it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Puneeth Rajkumar was offered a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan but he refused because he wasn’t impressed with the role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Darshan turned down role of an antagonist in Dabangg 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty was offered multiple Bollywood offers but she rejected them all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu preferred to stay in Tollywood despite getting offers from Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Nivin Pauly was offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Manmarziyaan but he refused. He also turned down a role in Chhichhore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa star Fahadh Faasil stayed away from Bollywood because he cannot speak Hindi and language is a barrier for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!