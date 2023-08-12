Yash, Mahesh Babu and more Top 10 South Indian celebs who turned down Bollywood movies

South Indian celebs who rejected offers from Bollywood

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna who is now a star in Bollywood as well rejected Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan was initially offered to Allu Arjun but he didn’t accept it and also rejected Ranveer Singh’s 83.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayanthara

Reportedly, Nayanthara refused a special song in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash

KGF star Yash was offered Saif Ali Khan’s role in Laal Kaptaan but he declined it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar was offered a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan but he refused because he wasn’t impressed with the role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darshan

Darshan turned down role of an antagonist in Dabangg 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

Reportedly, Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty was offered multiple Bollywood offers but she rejected them all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu preferred to stay in Tollywood despite getting offers from Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nivin Pauly

Reportedly Nivin Pauly was offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Manmarziyaan but he refused. He also turned down a role in Chhichhore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahadh Faasil

Pushpa star Fahadh Faasil stayed away from Bollywood because he cannot speak Hindi and language is a barrier for him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 1 EARLY ESTIMATES; check where OMG 2 stands

 

 Find Out More