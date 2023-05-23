Top 12 South Indian actors who made it BIG despite no film background 

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

Thalaivaa Rajinikanth's father worked as a constable with Bengaluru Police

Kannada superstar Yash was born in the humble home of a bus driver

Vijay Sethupathi's father Kalimuthu worked as a civil engineer

Ajith Kumar is from an affluent business family with Malayali and Sindhi roots

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja comes from a pharmacist's family in Jaggampeta

Kamal Haasan's late father D Srinivasan was a lawyer and freedom fighter

Tovino Thomas' dad Ellikkal Thomas is an advocate by profession

Ratsasan star Vishnu Vishal's father Ramesh Kudawla is a top cop

Sharwanand's father is a successful businessman

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan's father was a decorated police officer Mr G Doss

Navin Polishetty who is known for his quirky films is born in pharmacist's family

Shyam Singha Roy star Nani's father worked in a private company

Jigarthanda and Indian 2 star Bobby Simha is also from a non-film background

