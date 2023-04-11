Top South superstars and their inspiring social work
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023
Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday with mentally ill children and he also help them financially
Ram Charan runs a charitable trust that focuses on Blood and Eye donation
Nagarjuna has adopted a jungle and donated 2 crores to chief minister Harita Nidhi for the forest.
Yash started Yashmarg Foundation which cleans lakes in the Koppal district to solve water problems in drought-affected villages.
Suriya runs an organization named Agaram that provides education for underprivileged children.
Mahesh Babu is associated with the organization Heal-A-child which provides medical support to children whose families can’t afford it.
Rajinikanth is a true Thalaiva as he enjoys social work for underprivileged children and half of his income goes into charity.
Chiranjeevi is a great humanitarian as he owns eye and blood bank
Prabhas has donated money to blind school and has financially helped during floods
Balakrishna runs an Indo-American Cancer Hospital
