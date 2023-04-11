Top South superstars and their inspiring social work

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023

Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday with mentally ill children and he also help them financially

Ram Charan runs a charitable trust that focuses on Blood and Eye donation

Nagarjuna has adopted a jungle and donated 2 crores to chief minister Harita Nidhi for the forest.

Yash started Yashmarg Foundation which cleans lakes in the Koppal district to solve water problems in drought-affected villages.

Suriya runs an organization named Agaram that provides education for underprivileged children.

Mahesh Babu is associated with the organization Heal-A-child which provides medical support to children whose families can’t afford it.

Rajinikanth is a true Thalaiva as he enjoys social work for underprivileged children and half of his income goes into charity.

Chiranjeevi is a great humanitarian as he owns eye and blood bank

Prabhas has donated money to blind school and has financially helped during floods

Balakrishna runs an Indo-American Cancer Hospital

