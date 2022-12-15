Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress plays the role of a pregnant nurse who has a secret. The actress returned to Tamil cinema post two years.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

The actress made her Hindi debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Source: Bollywood

Adivi Sesh

The movie was loved by all and was one of the highest-grossing pan India movies.

Source: Bollywood

Vijay Deverakonda

We all loved the performance of the star in the Hindi movie. He plays the role of Sashwath Agarwal also known as Liger.

Source: Bollywood

Naga Chaitanya

The actor did a good job with his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Source: Bollywood

Saiee M Manjrekar

The actress impressed all with her character Maya in sports drama movie Ghani which was her first Telugu movie.

Source: Bollywood

Jr NTR

The actor essayed the role of Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. His role was loved by all.

Source: Bollywood

Shriya Saran

The actress played the role of Nandini Salgaonkar in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 which was loved by all.

Source: Bollywood

Jayam Ravi

The actor essayed the great Rajaraja Chola in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1. His role became lucky as it was loved by his fans.

Source: Bollywood

Karthi

He essayed the role of Vallavarayan Vanthiyathevan in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1. His heroic acting was praised.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Check out the most outstanding airport looks of Bollywood stars in 2022

 Find Out More