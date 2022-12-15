The actress plays the role of a pregnant nurse who has a secret. The actress returned to Tamil cinema post two years.Source: Bollywood
The actress made her Hindi debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan.Source: Bollywood
The movie was loved by all and was one of the highest-grossing pan India movies.Source: Bollywood
We all loved the performance of the star in the Hindi movie. He plays the role of Sashwath Agarwal also known as Liger.Source: Bollywood
The actor did a good job with his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha.Source: Bollywood
The actress impressed all with her character Maya in sports drama movie Ghani which was her first Telugu movie.Source: Bollywood
The actor essayed the role of Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. His role was loved by all.Source: Bollywood
The actress played the role of Nandini Salgaonkar in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 which was loved by all.Source: Bollywood
The actor essayed the great Rajaraja Chola in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1. His role became lucky as it was loved by his fans.Source: Bollywood
He essayed the role of Vallavarayan Vanthiyathevan in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1. His heroic acting was praised.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!