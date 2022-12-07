S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR had done very well at the box office. It was released in March 2022 and remained in the top place.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the movie became the second highest-grosser film in India because of the popularity of its prequel KGF.Source: Bollywood
Mani Ratnam’s PS1 came to the theatres in September 2022. It had done very well at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Kamal Haasan's film was released pan India and also had Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.Source: Bollywood
Rishabh Shetty acted, wrote and directed the movie which was released on September 30, 2022.Source: Bollywood
Ajith Kumar was seen on screen post two years with this movie. It got good reviews for its stunts and stellar performances.Source: Bollywood
Rakshit Shetty's film is an adventure comedy and has been directed by Kiranraj K.Source: Bollywood
Chandoo Mondeti's directed film was a sequel to the 2014 hit movie Karthikeya. The film was a pan-India success.Source: Bollywood
The romantic Telugu period drama movie had Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles.Source: Bollywood
Mithran R. Jawahar's directed film released on August 18, 2022 and reportedly grossed more than 100 crores at the box office.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!