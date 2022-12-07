RRR

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR had done very well at the box office. It was released in March 2022 and remained in the top place.

KGF 2

Reportedly, the movie became the second highest-grosser film in India because of the popularity of its prequel KGF.

Ponniyin Selvan:1

Mani Ratnam’s PS1 came to the theatres in September 2022. It had done very well at the box office.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan's film was released pan India and also had Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Kantara

Rishabh Shetty acted, wrote and directed the movie which was released on September 30, 2022.

Valimai

Ajith Kumar was seen on screen post two years with this movie. It got good reviews for its stunts and stellar performances.

777 Charlie

Rakshit Shetty's film is an adventure comedy and has been directed by Kiranraj K.

Karthikeya 2

Chandoo Mondeti's directed film was a sequel to the 2014 hit movie Karthikeya. The film was a pan-India success.

Sita Ramam

The romantic Telugu period drama movie had Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles.

Thiruchitrambalam

Mithran R. Jawahar's directed film released on August 18, 2022 and reportedly grossed more than 100 crores at the box office.

