Year Ender 2023: Allu Arjun to Yash, Top 10 South Indian actors whom fans dearly missed the whole year
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Fans dearly missed Allu Arjun on the big screen this year. His last film Pushpa: The Rise released in 2021 and now Pushpa: The Rule will release in 2024.
After the success of RRR, Ram Charan was seen in Acharya with his father Chiranjeevi. Both the films released in 2022. He had no release this year.
In 2022, Suriya was seen in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Vikram and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. After a break of a year, he will next be seen in Kanguva .
Just like Ram Charan, his RRR co-star Jr NTR too did not have any release in 2023. His next is Devara and shooting of which is still going on.
Mahesh Babu's film Guntur Kaaram was expected to release in 2023 but for some unforeseen circumstances, the makers pushed it to January 2024.
Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen in Bangarraju that released in 2022. But he was seen hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 7 this year so his fans had some relief.
Yash achieved highest fame with his movie KGF 2 that released in the year 2022. He had no releases this year and fans are waiting for him to make his next announcement.
Kamal Haasan did not have any major release in 2023. He only had a voiceover in Leo. His will next be seen in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD.
Sharwanand 1
Rana Daggubati did not have a film release but he did have an OTT release Rana Naidu that was loved by his fans.
