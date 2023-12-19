Year Ender 2023: Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other stars pick the best movies, director out of the rest

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

Bobby Deol named his film Animal as his favourite film of 2023.

Kareena Kapoor Khan named Pathaan as the fave film of 2023.

Jyothika named 12th Fail as her favourite movie of 2023.

Jaideep Ahlawat is a fan of Oppenheimer movie.

Vikrant Massey named Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan as his favourite movie of 2023.

Tillotama Shome named Joyland as her favourite film of 2023.

When naming performances, Kareena Kapoor Khan named Jaideep’s performance in Jaane Jaan as her favourite.

Bobby Deol loved Sunny Deol’s performance in Gadar 2, Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.

Siddharth loved Sahasra’s performance in Chithha.

Tillotama loved Rasti Farooq in Joyland and Survinder Vicky in Kohrra.

Jyothika names Mammootty’s performance in Kaathal.

Vikrant loved Barun Sobti in Kohrra and Sukant Goel’s performance in Kaala Paani.

Jaideep loved Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

Talking about the director's work they loved in 2023, Jaideep shared he loved Avinash Arun’s work in Three of Us.

Bobby confessed to loving Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s work in Animal.

Vikrant loved Randeep Jha for Kohrra.

Jyothika named Jeo Baby for Great Indian Kitchen.

Tillotama named Saim Sadiq as the best director for Joyland.

Siddharth named Mani Ratnam who directed PS 2.

Jaideep Ahlawat loved Vicky Kaushal’s look in Sam Bahadur.

Siddharth loved his look from Chithha.

Vikrant Massey loved Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Jawan and Salman Khan’s look in Tiger 3.

Bobby Deol praised Sunny Deol’s look in Gadar 2.

Kareena Kapoor Khan loved Barbie. The list has been revealed during Actor's Adda for Film Companion.

