Year Ender 2023: Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other stars pick the best movies, director out of the rest
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Bobby Deol named his film Animal as his favourite film of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan named Pathaan as the fave film of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jyothika named 12th Fail as her favourite movie of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaideep Ahlawat is a fan of Oppenheimer movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey named Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan as his favourite movie of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tillotama Shome named Joyland as her favourite film of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When naming performances, Kareena Kapoor Khan named Jaideep’s performance in Jaane Jaan as her favourite.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol loved Sunny Deol’s performance in Gadar 2, Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth loved Sahasra’s performance in Chithha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tillotama loved Rasti Farooq in Joyland and Survinder Vicky in Kohrra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jyothika names Mammootty’s performance in Kaathal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant loved Barun Sobti in Kohrra and Sukant Goel’s performance in Kaala Paani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaideep loved Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about the director's work they loved in 2023, Jaideep shared he loved Avinash Arun’s work in Three of Us.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby confessed to loving Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s work in Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant loved Randeep Jha for Kohrra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jyothika named Jeo Baby for Great Indian Kitchen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tillotama named Saim Sadiq as the best director for Joyland.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth named Mani Ratnam who directed PS 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaideep Ahlawat loved Vicky Kaushal’s look in Sam Bahadur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Siddharth loved his look from Chithha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikrant Massey loved Shah Rukh Khan’s look in Jawan and Salman Khan’s look in Tiger 3.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol praised Sunny Deol’s look in Gadar 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan loved Barbie. The list has been revealed during Actor's Adda for Film Companion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee to Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family: Underrated Bollywood films of 2023
Find Out More