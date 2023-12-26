Year Ender 2023: Bollywood actresses who owned the screens by becoming producers this season
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
Blue Butterfly Films was established by Kriti to begin production. Her first film, "Do Patti," brings her back together with the legendary Kajol, who she previously acted alongside in "Dilwale."
With Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia made her production debut. Following its 2019 launch, she made her producer debut in 2020 with "Darlings."
She has revealed the name of her next project, "Jigra." Under her company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia Bhatt is about to embark on her second filmmaking endeavor.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced the launch of Tralala Moving Pictures, her production company, in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Mandoa Media Works.
Outsider Films, owned by Taapsee Pannu, is a platform that empowers young talent without contacts in the business.
On October 13, 2023, her debut producing film, Dhak Dhak, starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, was released. The film was well-received by audiences.
Kareena Kapoor declared in 2022 that she was going into film producing. She collaborated with filmmaker Hansal Mehta and film and television producer Ekta Kapoor on her next project, The Buckingham Murders.
Fans and industry insiders alike are excited about Kajol's production debut because of her extensive experience and keen sense of cinematography.
