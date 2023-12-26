Year Ender 2023: Bollywood celeb love stories that proved to be fake

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023

Recently, Badshah and Mrunal Thakur became the B-town’s topic of discussion as they were seen holding hands in a video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Later on, Badshah cleared the rumours by taking it to his social media and dismissing the speculations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill shared a great chemistry in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and from then onwards they were thought to be as a couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But Raghav denied the rumours and said that his commitment for the timing is only his work and both the actors just have a good friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of the most bizarre link up rumour was that of Kusha Kapila, a social media influencer and Arjun Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kusha dismissed these speculations by taking it to her Instagram by sharing a funny video which revealed that the news of this fake link up has affected her social life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There were very strong rumours of Sara Ali Khan dating Shubhman Gill, the famous Indian cricketer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

But Sara openly said in a chit chat show that she is the wrong girl and people need to talk about some other ‘Sara’ and not her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before 12th Fail on OTT, watch these inspiring movies on Netflix and more

 

 Find Out More