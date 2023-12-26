Year Ender 2023: Bollywood celeb love stories that proved to be fake
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
Recently, Badshah and Mrunal Thakur became the B-town’s topic of discussion as they were seen holding hands in a video.
Later on, Badshah cleared the rumours by taking it to his social media and dismissing the speculations.
Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill shared a great chemistry in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and from then onwards they were thought to be as a couple.
But Raghav denied the rumours and said that his commitment for the timing is only his work and both the actors just have a good friendship.
One of the most bizarre link up rumour was that of Kusha Kapila, a social media influencer and Arjun Kapoor.
Kusha dismissed these speculations by taking it to her Instagram by sharing a funny video which revealed that the news of this fake link up has affected her social life.
There were very strong rumours of Sara Ali Khan dating Shubhman Gill, the famous Indian cricketer.
But Sara openly said in a chit chat show that she is the wrong girl and people need to talk about some other ‘Sara’ and not her.
