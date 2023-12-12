Year Ender 2023: Farzi, Rana Naidu, and more top 10 most searched web series of 2023 in India

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023

Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi is one of the most searched web series of 2023 in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In second place is Wednesday based on a character of the Addams Family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Third place is takken by crime thriller Asur 2 starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati’s Rana Naidu was the 4th highest-searched web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Last of Us has been ranked 5th in the top 10 most searched web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story took 5th spot in the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17 managed to take the 7th position.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns & Gulaabs was also a highly searched web series ranking number 8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sex/Life garnered attention and is ranked in 9th place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar is amongst the most searched web series of 2023 in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How Rajinikanth stays fit even at 73?

 

 Find Out More