Year Ender 2023: Farzi, Rana Naidu, and more top 10 most searched web series of 2023 in India
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi is one of the most searched web series of 2023 in India.
In second place is Wednesday based on a character of the Addams Family.
Third place is takken by crime thriller Asur 2 starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti.
Rana Daggubati’s Rana Naidu was the 4th highest-searched web series.
The Last of Us has been ranked 5th in the top 10 most searched web series.
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story took 5th spot in the list.
Bigg Boss 17 managed to take the 7th position.
Guns & Gulaabs was also a highly searched web series ranking number 8.
Sex/Life garnered attention and is ranked in 9th place.
Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar is amongst the most searched web series of 2023 in India.
