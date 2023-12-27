Year Ender 2023: Ghoomer to Sam Bahadur, top 10 movies that didn't get their due
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
As 2023 is coming to an end, here's a look at the top Hindi films that deserved more attention that it received.
Vicky Kaushal's movie Sam Bahadur is at the top of the list. The film clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and couldn't mint massive at the box office.
Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher is among the best films of 2023. It even got a 7.8 rating. However, the film didn't work at BO.
Ghoomer now is on Zee5. The film about a crippled cricketer will leave you motivated and how.
Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj made for a good watch. The story about the rescue operation post Coalfields collapse of 1989 deserved better. The movie is on Netflix.
Likewise, Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 didn't get its deserved due. Firstly, it clashed with Gadar 2 and secondly, it got an A rating from CBFC.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai on Zee5 is a must watch for all. Manoj Bajpayee's film revolved around the POCSO act. The film skipped theatrical release and premiered on Zee5.
Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma was about a delivery boy trying to survive and make ends meet. It made for a good watch but the film couldn't get the needed buzz.
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway starred Rani Mukerji in an impactful role. The film was based on a real-life story of a woman whose children are taken away Norwegian authorities.
Kathal on Netflix is a satire that will make you chuckle. The movie on Netflix is about a politician's jackfruit trees going missing.
Bheed on Netflix narrates the story of migrant workers and their condition post the outbreak of coronavirus. It will leave you shocked.
So before the year comes to an end, watch these underrated movies of 2023 if you haven't yet.
