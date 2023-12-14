Year Ender 2023: Jailer, Leo and more Top 10 best South Indian action thrillers to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Rajinikanth's Jailer tops the list. The movie on Amazon Prime Video will give you all the chills and thrills with a heavy dose of entertainment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is on Netflix. It is one of the highest grossing South Indian film of this year. Leo was hailed for its high-octane action sequences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thunivu on Netflix has Ajith Kumar delivering his finest performance. It is high on violence and thrill.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dasara received appreciation from all corners. The film on Netflix is about friendship, vengeance and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kannur Squad is a action crime thriller on Disney+Hotstar. The story led by Mammootty is about a team of officers and struggle to nab a criminal gang.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Nageswara Rao is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a period action thriller set in 1970s. Ravi Teja is too good in the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu released in January 2023. It is available on Amazon Prime Video. The film is about a son who takes charge of his father's business and faces challenges.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamil film Por Thozhil is available on SonyLiv. It is about two cops investigating a serial murder case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
King of Kotha is a Malayalam action thriller available on Disney+Hotstar. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the movie is all about gangsters and gang lords gunning for power.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kabzaa starring Sudeep Kiccha made it to the theatres in March. The movie received mixed reviews. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maamannan on Netflix makes for a thrilling watch as it has a background of politic struggle, revenge and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagavanth Kesari is an out-an-out action drama on Amazon Prime Video. It is a revenge drama with some heavy action sequences.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Year Ender 2023: Allu Arjun to Yash, Top 10 South Indian actors whom fans dearly missed the whole year
Find Out More