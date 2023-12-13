Year Ender 2023: Kiara Advani, Shubman Gill top Most Searched People on Google in India
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
Kiara Advani becomes top personality in India as she is the most searched person on Google in 2023.
The second spot is acquired by Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.
New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra takes the third spot.
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami secures third place in most searched people on Google in India.
Youtuber Elvish Yadav takes the 5th spot in the coveted list.
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is in the sixth place.
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell is also the most searched and took the 7th spot.
Former footballer David Beckham secures 8th place in the most searched people in India.
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is in the 9th place.
Australian cricketer Travis Head is also among the most searched people in India.
