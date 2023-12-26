Year Ender 2023: Raha Kapoor face reveal, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan hug and more viral moments of the year

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023

The most adorable viral moment of 2023 is Raha Kapoor's face reveal. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posed with Raha on Christmas leaving everyone in aww.

At Anand Pandit's birthday bash, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan shared a warm hug. The video went viral for reasons known to all.

Esha Deol, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol's reunion at Gadar 2's special screening caught a lot of attention.

Shah Rukh Khan and family cheering for little AbRam at his annual day was among the cutest moments of the year.

Deepika Padukone broke the internet with her 'Just looking like a wow' video.

Orry created quite a stir with his 'I am a liver' statement. His chat with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17 stage was the highlight.

Hrithik Roshan's pictures of traveling in a metro made for viral moment of the year.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's alleged affair almost got confirmed as pictures from their vacation together went viral.

Fans finally got to see baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' face as she got papped at Hollywood Walk of Fame with mother Priyanka Chopra.

Alia Bhatt called for a controversy when she stated that she wipes of lipstick as Ranbir Kapoor doesn't like it.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding video trended for days. The star couple shared the same in February this year.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's first appearance together on Koffee With Karan drew major attention. The couple was also criticised for the comments made.

