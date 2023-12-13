Year Ender 2023: Ravindra Berde to Junior Mehmood: Celebs Bollywood lost this year
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
On Wednesday, December 13, Marathi actor Ravindra Berde, who also starred in Singham, passed away.
The actor allegedly fought throat cancer for a long time before passing away from a heart attack.
A very popular actor, director, producer, comedian, screenwriter Satish Kaushik left the filmy duniya in March due to heart attack.
Nitesh Pandey, a popular TV face who also appeared in movies like Om Shanti Om passed away at the age of 51.
Javed Khan Amrohi who was a part of several movies like Chak De India and Andaz Apna Apna departed from this world in Feb 2023.
Vaibhavi Upadhyay, one of the best TV actresses left the world as she got in a road accident.
Veteran actor Junior Mehmood battled stomach cancer and left the world recently, making his fans speechless.
The father in law of Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur, Shahnawaz Pradhan left the worldly land in 2023.
