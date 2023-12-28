Year Ender 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol and more Top 10 stars who hit box office jackpots this year
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
The latest one to tasted box office success is Prabhas. Though Adipurush didn't work, Salaar has made massive money. So far, it has earned Rs 400 cr plus.
Bobby Deol is one of the biggest earners this year thanks to Animal. The movie made more than Rs 850 crore worldwide.
While Bobby Deol was the villain, Ranbir Kapoor was the lead in Animal. RK also tasted some success with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.
Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest star this year. His Pathaan and Jawan crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore worldwide. And now it is his Dunki that is making money.
Sunny Deol delivered one of the biggest hits this year in the form of Gadar 2. The movie made more than Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office.
Thalapathy Vijay hit jackpot with Leo. It made Rs 623 crore worldwide.
Rajinikanth too had a great 2023 all thanks to his movie Jailer. The action crime thriller made around Rs 610 crore.
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is among the top grossers this year. The movie made Rs 466 crore approx. Emraan Hashmi hit a jackpot with Tiger 3.
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made Rs 355 crore approx. The movie was helmed by Karan Johar.
Kartik Aaryan's film Shehzada was a major flop but his movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani did well at the box office. It crossed the RS 100 crore mark in a few days.
One of the big success stories of this year is Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail. The small budget movie made around Rs 65.98 crore.
Ajith Kumar had a good year thanks to his movie Thunivu that became a box office hit.
