Year Ender 2023: The Big Bollywood let downs of 2023
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
The year 2023 was a smashing one for Bollywood as it regained box office prominence with Jawan, Pathaan and more.
But amidst the massive films and hoopla around the stars, there were some let downs too. Check it out.
Prabhas' film Adipurush was the biggest let down of the year. From his look to VFX, nothing worked in the favour of the mythological drama.
Though The Archies created buzz, the debut of star kids like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and more couldn't leave a strong impact on the audience.
Vicky Kaushal did not get his due this year despite performing amazingly well in films like Sam Bahadur, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and more.
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 was expected to be on par with Jawan and Pathaan but it turned out to be a disappointment.
Rajkumar Hirani served fans with Dunki. Though Shah Rukh Khan's movie managed to touch hearts, it lacked the emotions and the edge of a Rajkumar Hirani movie.
Koffee With Karan 8 turned out to be a major disappointment. Karan Johar promised fans that latest season would be interesting but it isn't.
This year, Bollywood was all about violence and gore. Fans missed the out-an-out romantic films, the USP of Indian film industry.
And amidst the big budget action films, it was disappointing to see content driven movies like Ghoomer getting lost.
Tiger Shroff's movie Ganpath did not manage to impress the masses despite being the first ever apocalyptic dystopian action film by Bollywood.
