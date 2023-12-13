Year Ender 2023: The most controversial films that made headlines for the wrong reasons
Shivani Pawaskar
Dec 13, 2023
Adipurush was made on a humungous budget and is based on Hindu epic. But the makers went wrong with the characterization, dialogues which tanked the movie.
Oppenheimer courted controversy as it featured a woman making a man red Bhagavad Gita during a sex scene. The movie scene was deleted when it premiered in India.
Barbie received flak everywhere mainly because of the themes. The movie was unpredictable and though it has major nods at the Golden Globes, Barbie came across as preachy, felt fans.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani courted controversy because of the themes. Also, it featured a kiss between veteran stars.
Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has been called out for its dark theme.
Animal movie was called out for its violence against women. The marital rape scene, the lick my shoe scene, etc. were trashed online.
Ameesha Patel spoke out against the production team and later, music producer Uttam Singh also called out the director for not giving him credit for his songs.
OMG 2 courted controversy for its taboo subject in India which is sex education. Moreover, the CBFC board's certification, Akshay's character based on Lord Shiva and more got flak.
Bollywood began 2023 with a controversy over Besharam rang. The use of orange or saffron coloured outfit left communities angry.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is about Godmen abusing minor girls. Asaram Bapu's charitable trust, Sant Shri Asaramji Ashram Charitable Trust issued them a notice.
The Kerala Story was called a propaganda movie by many and ignored. Yet Adah Sharma starrer movie shined brightly.
